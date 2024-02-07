(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Triumphant Culmination: Asia Business Conclave 2024 Concludes with Vigorous Knowledge Exchange in Thriving SEA Markets



Singapore, Feb 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

In a strategic move to solidify its presence in the Southeast Asian (SEA) market, WBR Corp proudly inaugurated the first edition of its flagship event, the "Asia Business Conclave," held on January 31, 2024, in the dynamic city of Singapore. The gathering drew participants from Singapore, India, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, and Indonesia. Under the theme "Enabling Business Growth," the conclave served as a pivotal platform for in-depth discussions on vital topics, including Bilateral Trade Opportunities, Investment Landscape, Digital Transformation, Startup Ecosystems, Infrastructure Development, Economic Policies and Regulations, Sustainable Business Practices, and Financial Cooperation.







The prestigious conclave hosted a lineup of distinguished guests, including notable figures such as Kiran Bedi, Asia's Nobel Peace Award winner and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; Vikram Nair, Member of Parliament of Sembawang GRC/ Deputy Head of Dispute Resolution at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP; and His Excellency Sok Khoeun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore.

The event, organized by S K Sahu, Director of WBR Corp, witnessed the participation of esteemed alliance partner, Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder of Mett.

The Chief Guest took a moment to commend outstanding companies, individuals, and NGOs recognizing their noteworthy contributions and achievements in their respective fields. The event celebrated excellence and collaboration, setting the stage for a new era of growth and cooperation in the Southeast Asian business landscape.







The distinguished recipients of the Asia Business Conclave summit awards, among others, were:



Somnath Adak, Chairman of the Singapore Chapter of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - Acknowledged as a Dynamic Leader in the Accounting Profession.

National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM), represented by Associate Prof Dr. Murallitharan M - Recognized for Innovative Leadership in Multisectoral Sustainable Collaboration Strategies in Health.

Dr. Norie Kawahara, Director of Asia Cancer Forum - Commended for a Transformative Approach to Health Prevention in Asia.

Syner Group, Malaysia, represented by Mr. Sivam Naidu - Honored for Leadership in Innovative and Sustainable Access Strategies for Asia. Dona Amelia, Co-founder & Member Service Director at EGN Singapore - Presented with The Asia Empowerment Connector Award.

The event received robust support from esteemed think tanks and community associations such as the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, BIJHAR, the Indian Women's Association, and the Kamla Club. Notable institutions, including Global Indian International School (GIIS) and SP Jain School of Global Management, alongside EGN (Executives' Global Network), also supported the event.

About WBR Corp

World Business Review Corporation (WBR Corp ©) is a leading London-based Brand Management Consulting & Research firm. Renowned for their exceptional service and tailored branding solutions, they have empowered numerous companies to become influential brands through cutting-edge online marketing, social media management, and PR services. Their expertise and extensive networks ensure your brand stands out and succeeds. For more information, visit .



About Mett

Mett is a dynamic communications agency that empowers businesses with strategic and impactful solutions. Operating across Asia and beyond, Mett offers a comprehensive suite of services, including public affairs, sector alliances, integrated communications, event management, digital marketing, branding, and corporate communications. Blending deep industry expertise with a global perspective, Mett tailors strategies to resonate effectively with diverse audiences. For more information, visit .



For media queries contact:

Ganesh S

Mett PTE LTD

...d

