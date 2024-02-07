Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Set To Surge With Strong CAGR By 2024, Insights On Emerging Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global veterinary dermatology drugs market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory, according to a comprehensive new study. Industry analysis indicates a projected rise from $7.75 billion in 2023 to $8.67 billion in 2024, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Underpinning this surge is an interplay of factors including heightened pet healthcare awareness and an uptick in veterinary spending.

Key Market Drivers

The market report delves into the principal forces propelling growth in this niche sector. The pervasiveness of dermatological disorders in animals, evolving patterns in pet care, and innovations in veterinary medication are pivotal elements fueling expansion. The uptick in pet ownership-a result of heightened responsibility towards animal well-being-has emerged as a primary catalyst in the market's progression.

Geographic Expansion and Future Outlook

With North America maintaining the largest regional share in 2023, the spotlight is now shifting to Asia-Pacific, forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing region. By 2028, the veterinary dermatology drugs market is anticipated to escalate to $13.42 billion at a CAGR of 11.5%, buoyed by factors such as comprehensive pet insurance uptake and increasing pet healthcare literacy among consumers.

Emerging Trends in Veterinary Dermatology



Technological Innovations: A substantive focus on research and development endeavors has catalyzed the emergence of breakthrough therapies in veterinary dermatology, including personalized treatments and advanced management of allergies.

Telemedicine Integration: Telemedicine's integration in veterinary practices is changing the landscape of dermatological care, offering increased accessibility and convenience for pet owners and their furry companions. Enzymatic Solutions: Industry leaders are unveiling novel enzymatic products that enhance the well-being of pets, addressing a wide array of feline and canine dermatological conditions without resorting to antibiotics.

Corporate Synergies and Expansion Efforts

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions constitute significant steps undertaken by market players to consolidate their position and diversify their portfolios. Recent industry activity demonstrates an unwavering commitment to fostering innovative solutions to pressing dermatological challenges in veterinary medicine.

Market Segmentation Insights

The study provides a granular examination of market segments based on the nature of veterinary dermatology drugs-antifungal, antibacterial, and antiparasitic. These segments cater to a wide array of indications in animals, from parasitic infections to allergic reactions, across multiple distribution channels including retail and online platforms.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

This report illuminates the integral components of the veterinary dermatology drugs market, furnishing a thorough analysis of current patterns and prospective future developments. Industry professionals, stakeholders, and strategists will find this an indispensable resource, offering direction for informed decision-making and strategic planning within the veterinary healthcare ecosystem.

The study affirms the dynamic nature of the veterinary dermatology drugs market, underlined by innovative treatments, strategic corporate maneuvers, and a robust growth trajectory, presenting a promising horizon for entities invested in animal welfare and veterinary healthcare.

Key Markets Covered:



By Product Type: Antifungal Drugs; Antibacterial Drugs; Antiparasitic Drugs

By Animal Type: Companion Animal; Livestock Animal

By Drug Indication: Parasitic Infections; Allergic Infections; Other Indications

By Route of Administration: Topical; Injectable; Oral By Distribution Channel: Retail; Hospital Pharmacies; Online

Companies Profiled



Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Merk & Co. Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Vetoquinol SA

Ceva Santé Animale

Virbac S.A.

Bioibérica S.A.U.

Bimeda Inc.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Vivaldis Health and Fodds Pvt Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

SavaVet

Toray Industries Inc.

AB Science

Merial

Vetmedica

Mars Incorporated

Leti Pharma

Bioiberica S.A.U

Kindred Biosciences

Bayer Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Norbrook Laboratories Limited

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Veterinary Centers of America Inc.

Heska Corporation

Biogénesis Bagó

Nexvet Aratana Therapeutics

