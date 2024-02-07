Shahid Kapoor Recreates Iconic Virat Kohli Video Holding A Bat Post Tiring Promotions Of Upcoming Movie- WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, 'Teri Baaton Mein Ais Uljha Jiya', set to hit theaters on February 9th. Excitement is building as fans eagerly await the film's release. Recently, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a humorous video, giving fans a glimpse into what he plans to do once the promotional activities for the film are over. Little did many know, there's an interesting Virat Kohli connection to this viral video.

In the amusing reel, Shahid Kapoor is seen wandering around his home with a cricket bat in hand, lip-syncing to an audio clip, revealing his post-promotion cravings. Captioned as 'Promotions khatam hone ke baad waali feeling,' the video adds a comedic touch to the anticipation surrounding the film.

What's intriguing is that the audio featured in Shahid Kapoor's reel is actually from an older interview of the renowned cricketer Virat Kohli. In the interview, Kohli shared his plans of indulging in various delicacies once he had the chance. This unexpected connection adds an extra layer of fun to Shahid's reel.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' also stars Kriti Sanon in a leading role. The recently released trailer offers glimpses of Shahid and Kriti's romantic moments, showcasing their chemistry and the complexities of their relationship. The plot unfolds as Shahid's character introduces Kriti's character to his family, unaware that she is, in fact, a robot.

Directed by debut directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film boasts a runtime of 143 minutes and 15 seconds, or precisely 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds. It has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Recent reports from Bollywood Hungama revealed that the CBFC made some edits to the film, including shortening an intimate scene by 25%, reducing a 36-second sequence to 27 seconds. Additionally, the word 'Daru' was changed to 'Drink' in the latter half of the film.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' promises to be an entertaining watch for audiences and is slated for release in theaters on February 9th.