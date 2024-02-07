Karnataka Government Implements Ban On Hookah Bars, Products Statewide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To safeguard the public health in the state, the Karnataka state government has issued a sweeping prohibition on hookah bars and associated products. The directive, mandated by the State Health Department Under Secretary, Padma V, comes into effect immediately, citing Article 47 of the Constitution, which prioritizes public health preservation.

The comprehensive ban encompasses the sale, consumption, advertising, and promotion of all hookah-related activities. This includes hookahs containing both nicotine and non-nicotine variants, flavoured molasses, and hookah accessories.

The crackdown extends to legal measures under various acts including the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the Care and Protection of Children Act, the Food Safety and Quality Act, the Karnataka Poisons Act, and the Indian Penal Code. Furthermore, strict enforcement is mandated under the Fire Control and Safety Acts.

Underlining the severity of the issue, hookah is classified as a tobacco product under the COTPA Act. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially recognized hookah as an addictive substance, emphasizing its detrimental impact on public health.

Highlighting the health risks associated with hookah smoking, authorities have drawn attention to its potential for causing fire disasters, particularly in hookah bars. Shockingly, research suggests that a single session of hookah smoking, lasting around 45 minutes, can be as harmful as consuming 100 cigarettes.