PM Modi Likely To Visit Varanasi This Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his constituency, Varanasi, in the last week of February when he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 25 development projects worth around Rs 6,000 crore.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said though there is no formal confirmation regarding the Prime Minister's visit yet, work on the development projects to be inaugurated has been expedited.

Sources said among the projects to be inaugurated are an Amul plant at Karkhiyaon and HPCL LPG bottling plant.

As the date of PM's proposed visit is likely to coincide with Ravidas Jayanti (February 24), Varanasi administration has started focusing on the birthplace of the 15th century poet and Dalit icon in Seer Gowardhanpur area.

PM Modi has remained closely associated with Ravidas temple since his election from Varanasi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had also taken part in Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Varanasi in 2016 and 2019.

