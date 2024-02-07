SP Mlas To Visit Ayodhya On Their Own

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 8 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLAs will visit Ram temple in Ayodhya later this month and arrangements for the same will be made by their party.

The SP MLAs will not accompany their counterparts who are scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday, led by Speaker Satish Mahana.

“There is no point in going to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's Darshan on Feb 11. We had expressed our desire to attend the Jan 22 ceremony of Ram Lalla, but our party president Akhilesh Yadav was not given the invite in time. We will now urge the leader of opposition (Akhilesh) to make separate arrangements for us to visit the temple,” said senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said:“I have said it earlier as well. I will go with my entire family as a common pilgrim. I will go when I will get a call from Lord Shri Ram.”

