Engineered Wood Market And Bonding Agents: Comprehensive Global Growth Opportunities Analysis Report 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Engineered Wood Growth Opportunities" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, revealing key insights into the growth and forecasted trends for various EW products, applications, and regions worldwide.

Extensive Product Segmentation

The study meticulously segments the EW market, encompassing a range of products such as plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), cross-laminated timber (CLT), medium and high-density fiberboard (MDF/HDF), particleboard, glued laminated timber (glulam), and hardboard. It equally scrutinizes bonding agents including MUF, phenolic resin, UF, and MDI resin to offer stakeholders a synthesized view of the market.

Driving Factors and Regional Insights

The report identifies key factors contributing to the demand for EW products. Among these are the growth trajectories of end-use industries such as construction and joinery, alongside a global shift towards sustainable building materials which is positioning EW as a viable alternative to traditional construction materials.



Regional Analysis: Divided into the Americas, Europe, MEASA (Middle East, Africa, South Asia), and APAC (Asia-Pacific), the report explores each geographic segment, offering valuable data on revenue and volume forecasts. Construction and Joinery Applications: The study delves into how EW volumes are harnessed in construction, furniture, cabinetry, and other joinery applications, with transformative insights into each sector's current state and future outlook.

Market Influences and Economic Factors

The document elaborates on the converging factors elevating the price points of EW products, including the impact of extreme climate events, the proliferation of sustainability trends, and the ascendancy of energy costs.



Bonding Agents: Insight is offered on the volume and technology advances within the bonding agent market, impacted by the growth of the EW industry and the ongoing efficiency enhancements. Fluctuating Prices: Recent volatility in prices is dissected, alongside projections that prices are likely to continue their upward trajectory in the near future.

Emerging Growth Opportunities

The analysis spotlights that mass timber is set to continue its growth trajectory within the construction sector, with the advent of high-performance adhesives expected to complement this trend. Additionally, the report notes the increasing prominence of bio-based adhesives borne out of stricter formaldehyde emission regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Engineered Wood (EW) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Engineered Wood



Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation and Applications

Wood and Adhesives Used in EW Products

Acronyms and Definitions

Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

EW Supply Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Characteristics and Overview of EW Products

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume by Application

Volume by Product Type and Application

Percent Volume by Region

Volume by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Companies to Watch and Innovative Solutions for the EW Market

Engineered Bamboo

Engineered Hemp Case Study - Tomra

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bonding Agents in the EW Industry



Bonding Agents - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Bonding Agents by Type of Product

Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry

Bio-based Bonding Agents

Green Bonding Agents for EW - Companies to Watch

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Impact of Growth Drivers and Restraints on the Bonding Agent Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Volume Forecast by Product Pricing Trends Forecast

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Mass Timber in Construction

Growth Opportunity 2 - High-performance Adhesives for Mass Timber

Growth Opportunity 3 - Modular Construction

Growth Opportunity 4 - Bio-based Adhesives for EW Growth Opportunity 5 - Innovative EW Applications

Appendix



Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry (Sources) Bio-based Bonding Agents Section (Sources)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets