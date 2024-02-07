Barton Gold Holdings Limited (BGDFF) Shallow High Grade Assays Infill Tunkillia's Area 51 Target

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to report drilling results for the Area 51 gold zone at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia), where infill drilling has further validated a zone of broad, coherent gold mineralisation for potential JORC modelling.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Tunkillia JORC Resources recently grew to 1.38Moz Au during December 2023

- Further ~3,450m drilling results infill ~700m long Area 51 satellite zone

- Multiple intersections ranging from ~20m to ~50m width in central zone

- Hole TKB175D includes 44m @ 1.81 g/t Au from 64m, incl. 6m @ 5.85 g/t Au (69m) & 1m @ 19.95 g/t Au (80m)

- Supports higher-grade 'core' model for Area 51, validating prior May 2022 and January 2023 drilling

- Analysis underway for potential conversion of Area 51 to new JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

- Additional drilling results remain outstanding and are expected soon for Tunkillia's SE Offset target and Tarcoola's Perseverance open pit

Commenting on the Area 51 drilling results, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"These results further validate the expansive potential of Tunkillia's gold mineralisation. Located ~4km northwest of the 223 Deposit area, Area 51 is the fifth new gold zone we have confirmed within this radius during the past 2 years. Three of these have recently been converted to JORC Resources during December 2023, and we are now reviewing Area 51 for the same potential as we continue to build out the project's mineralised footprint."

Next Steps for Area 51 Analysis

Drilling has now confirmed and extended mineralisation at Area 51 to over 700m, with a significant 'core zone' identified to contain broad gold mineralisation in excess of 40 gram-metres and a significant amount of diamond drilling undertaken to inform local geology and structural controls on mineralisation.

Barton is now working with its external Resource consultants to evaluate the potential conversion of Area 51 mineralisation into new JORC Resources for the continued near-term growth of the Tunkillia Project.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

