UAE’s first integrated battery recycling plant unveiled as Dubatt invests AED 216 million at Dubai Industrial City

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, 7 February 2024: Dubatt Battery Recycling’s fully integrated battery recycling plant – the first of its kind in the UAE – has been formally inaugurated at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Her Excellency Dr Amna Al Dahak, Cabinet Member and Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; and His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry Industry and Advanced Technology.

Also in attendance were Eng. Dawood Al-Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Mohammed Shael AlSaadi, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade (CCPFT); Mohamed Sharaf, COO of Investment Attraction at Dubai DET; Padmashri Dr M.A. Yousuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International; and Shri PK Kunchalikkutty, Member of Legislative Assembly and Former Minister of Industries, Government of Kerala.





MENAFN07022024007469016123ID1107825172