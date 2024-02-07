Within Health Announces Innovation In Remote Treatment Of Severe Anorexia Nervosa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Case Study Published in The Clinical Case Studies Journal

- Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt

COCONUT GROVE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Within Health, a leader in remote eating disorder treatment, is proud to announce a promising development in the treatment of longstanding, untreated anorexia nervosa (AN), as detailed in a case study published in“The Clinical Case Studies Journal.” The report, "Weight Restoration and Symptom Remission for Longstanding, Untreated Anorexia Nervosa in a Remote Eating Disorder Treatment Program: A Case Study," authored by Caitlin B. Shepherd, Rebecca G. Boswell, Jessica Genet, Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Christine Stockert, Rebecca Brumm, Shaun Riebl, and Katie Piel, showcases the successful treatment of a severe case of binge-eating/purging AN using a remote, evidence-based practice.

The case study revolves around a client with a severe and complex history of AN, including multiple medical complications. Despite these challenges, the client achieved weight restoration and symptom remission within 150 days through the remotely administered, individualized treatment.

"This case study is a testament to the potential effectiveness of remote care in treating even some of the most severe cases of anorexia nervosa," said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, co-founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of Within. "It highlights how a biopsychosocial perspective and evidence-based practice can be adapted to remote settings, providing accessible, effective care for those who might otherwise face barriers to treatment."

The study's findings are particularly relevant in light of current debates about the feasibility of remote weight restoration in AN treatment. In this case, the client was able to safely and consistently gain weight until she reached her expected range, providing evidence of the viability of remote programs in supporting weight restoration in severe cases of AN.

Within remains committed to advancing the field of eating disorder treatment and is dedicated to providing accessible, evidence-based care to those in need. This case study reinforces the potential of remote treatment programs to change lives positively and offer hope to many suffering from eating disorders.

About Within Health

Within Health (WithinHealth) is the first comprehensive, remote eating disorder treatment provider created and supported by a team of clinical experts in the field, with treatment plans tailored to be accessible and personalized to meet each patient with the treatment they need when and where they need it. Withins's clinical expertise is matched with advanced proprietary remote patient monitoring technology, offering a higher level of care and delivering intensive outpatient program (IOP) and partial hospitalization program (PHP) eating disorder treatment services. Integrating individual therapy, remote patient monitoring, advanced nutrition therapy, and personalized meal support, this holistic approach is designed to halt the progression of eating disorders, avert relapses, and promote sustainable recovery.

