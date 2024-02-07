Enjoy A Slice And Half An Hour Of Fun On National Pizza Day: Watch An Episode Of Meet A Scientologist On The Founder Of Mr. Jim's Pizza

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - According to a Harris Poll survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, pizza is America's favorite food. So, in honor of National Pizza Day, celebrated each year on February 9th, you are invited to enjoy a slice with your favorite topping while the Scientology Network serves up an episode of Meet a Scientologist, featuring Jim Johnson, who turned pizza into a way of life.







Photo Caption: Meet a Scientologist and enjoy half an hour of fun with the owner and founder of Mr. Jim's Pizza on the Scientology Network.

“When I was young, I wanted to have the American dream,” says Johnson. But after working for 8 years at McDonald's, that dream seemed to be passing him by.

That's when he found and read the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. He soon gained the confidence to start a business of his own: a pizza place in his hometown of Detroit.

That was 1975 and after a rough start, he was finally making a profit. Then, on a trip with his wife to her brother in Texas, he discovered there wasn't a single place to get pizza in the whole of Dallas/Fort Worth. So, they packed up everything and moved to Texas. And the rest is pizza history.

Find out more about Jim Johnson's secret recipe for success on his episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.

Meet a Scientologist is an in-depth look into the lives of individual Scientologists - an original series airing on the Scientology Network.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige , Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

