More Than Half Of Americans Would 'Break Up' With Their Favorite Brands Over This

In a new survey, 55% of Americans said they'd“break up” with a brand if they found out it wasn't eco-friendly.

The recent poll of 2,000 US adults found that 44% feel more emotionally invested in companies that show sustainable business practices.

According to the data, Americans are predicted to spend 33% more on green products from sustainable businesses in 2024 than in 2023.

Consumers plan to spend an average of $12,000 on eco-friendly products this year, up from the reported $9,000 in the past year on sustainable products including electric cars, household cleaners, small and large electronics, and appliances.





Commissioned by Propel Software and conducted by OnePoll, the study found that 68% of males and 55% of females say eco-friendly products or causes are important when making purchasing decisions.

Nearly half of all respondents (46%) consider themselves“brand loyal” and strongly prefer to buy from specific companies over their competitors.

And, almost one in four Americans (23%) refuse to purchase a product or brand solely because it's not environmentally friendly.

“Transparency is important to consumers, and brands should take note if they want customers to continue to be brand loyal. The majority of respondents (65%) say they will look for environmental claims when making a purchase,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO of Propel Software.“Today's consumers are savvy and not easily tricked, as 42% said they can tell when a company is trying to 'greenwash' what they do.”

Forty-five percent of U.S. consumers reported if they discovered a favorite brand was“greenwashing” products, they would be likely to purchase from an eco-friendly competitor instead.

Consumers are looking at product packaging (47%), on brands' websites (35%), and via advertisements (21%) as the top places to determine which brands are green and which ones aren't when making purchases.

Popular eco-friendly items people plan to purchase in the next year include products made from recycled materials (36%), organic or locally sourced groceries (35%) and energy-efficient home appliances (24%).

“Data shows consumers, regardless of political affiliation, are putting their hard-earned money towards brands and products that elevate environmental causes,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO of Propel Software.“And, those brands that accurately communicate their environmental practices to consumers are being rewarded with loyal customers that are spending more with them. Green companies partnering with green consumers makes for a happy, healthy planet.”

CONSUMER ECO-FRIENDLY PURCHASE DECISIONS: AN ISSUE PARTIES AGREE ON



66% of Republicans and 53% of Democrats would spend 10-30% more to purchase eco-friendly brands

66% of consumers look for environmental claims when making purchases (75% of Democrats and 48% of Republicans)

63% of U.S. consumers state it's important to buy eco-friendly products or support eco-friendly causes (73% Democrats and 50% Republicans)

58% are currently avoiding a specific brand because it is not environmentally friendly 48% are likely to purchase an eco-friendly product version if it costs more than a traditional, non eco-friendly one

TOP ECO-FRIENDLY ITEMS PEOPLE PLAN TO PURCHASE IN THE NEXT YEAR



Products made from recycled materials - 36%

Organic or locally sourced groceries - 35%

Eco-friendly household cleaners - 32%

Energy-efficient home appliances - 24%

Ethically sourced clothing - 20% An electric or hybrid vehicle - 14%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey o f 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Propel Software between January 9th and January 24th, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).