Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Continues To Enhance Long-Term Asset Expansion Plan

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) is a mine-to-market company that focuses on producing gold, gemstone and jewelry from its own land resources. GEMXX last year acquired a 50% interest in Crazy Horse Mining Inc. (“CHMI”), a Canadian exploration company that owns 100% interest in two gold projects in British Columbia (Snow Creek and Rosella Creek), as well as signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 50% interest in the historic Yukon Gold Project, which holds 2,210,660 ounces of proven gold resources.“The acquisition [of the Yukon Gold Project] is pending, awaiting the completion of due diligence and verification of the considerable exploration work that had been carried out on the property... GEMXX is also awaiting the verification of assessments quantifying the proven as well as the potential gold resources,” a recent article reads.“The acquisition of the Snow Creek and Rosella Creek gold asset portfolio enhances the company's long-term asset expansion plan and helps to de-risk revenues, but more importantly, it complements our ammolite production with the world's most sought-after commodity,” GEMXX CEO Jay Maull was quoted as saying.

To view the full article, visit pkNh

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit GEMXX Corporation .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN