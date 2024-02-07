Lulu, ITA Bring Authentic Italian Fare To Expo Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu, a renowned name in the retail industry, has announced the inauguration of its special Italian-themed stall at the Farmer's Market in Expo 2023 Doha. The inauguration ceremony, graced by Italian ambassador Paolo Toschi and Italian Trade Commissioner in Doha, Paola Lisi, marked a significant milestone for LuLu and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

LuLu's regional director, Shaijan M O, regional manager, Shanavas P, and other senior officials from ITA and LuLu were present. Stall No. 26 & 27, the focal point of this culinary journey, are now open to the public every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until February 24.

Visitors can immerse themselves in an array of fresh Italian fruits and vegetables, curated to offer an authentic taste of Italy. The stall also features a selection of premium olives, Italian chips, and select grocery products that reflect the rich culinary heritage of Italy.

LuLu and ITA have agreed on a collaboration named“Let's Eatalian – Authentically Italian Products Promotion in Qatar 2023-2024.” The inauguration of this stall at the Farmer's Market Expo is a testament to the commitment to bring high-quality Italian products to the Qatari market.

As part of the agreement, LuLu will operate this dedicated Italian stall. This initiative further strengthens the bond between LuLu and ITA, contributing to the promotion of Italian products in Qatar, a statement added.

