Arab Forum For Social Development Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the auspices of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Arab high-level forum for multidimensional social development kicked off in Doha Wednesday.

The two-day forum, which sees the attendance of Arab ministers and officials of social development as well as representatives of relevant regional and international organisations, aims to discuss several significant topics that represent a top priority for the joint Arab social development action, led by Second Arab Decade for Persons with Disabilities 2023-2032, the Second Arab Multidimensional Poverty Report, in addition to highlighting the sustainable solutions to improve the quality of life of Arab individuals and communities.

In her speech during the opening session, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad said that the forum represents a new era of solidarity and co-operation to achieve Arab development goals so that production becomes a way of life for Arab societies and families, transcending the culture of consumption that does not build nations but rather damages their will.

She affirmed the determination to move toward comprehensive development and investment in the Arab human being. The first thing to invest in is his thoughts and mind, particularly the mentality of production and construction, so that our Arab societies rise with the help of their people, self-sufficient with their wealth.

She pointed out that the culture of production is a pure Arab culture, inherited from the ancestors, and appeared as spontaneous behaviour for the Arab family to overcome the challenges it faces. The following generations kept the same approach and path so that their own hands would make their food, medicine, and livelihood. She stressed the importance of implementing the social dimensions of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by eliminating poverty, ensuring the rights of children and persons with disabilities, and serving social development issues related to family, entrepreneurship, and establishing peace.

HE al-Misnad addressed the peace in the Middle East region, especially the Palestinian cause, and its connection to achieving the required development. She stressed that peace is the key condition for achieving development and progress, otherwise, we will remain stuck in square one constantly thinking about merely healing wounds and ways to overcome disasters, unable to move forward towards achieving comprehensive social development.

She added that this delicate stage that the Arab region is going through requires more attention to weak and fragile groups and strengthening the role of the family to build promising generations that are aware of the issue of multidimensional development.

Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity and President of the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Nevin al-Kabbaj said that the forum for multidimensional social development represents a strong start to the work of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs during 2024.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit praised Qatar's efforts in supporting joint Arab action in social affairs. He said that the forum comes at a difficult time in the Arab region that is witnessing an unprecedented social and humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the heinous Israeli crimes in the Palestinian territories, violating all international and humanitarian laws and values. Aboul Gheit said that the forum with its high-level Arab and international presence mainly affirms the humanitarian and development support for the brothers in Palestine and the pledge to work to restore the fabric of Palestinian society, which embodies the values of resilience and attachment to the land.

