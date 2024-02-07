NSD 2024 To Be Held Under The Slogan 'The Choice Is Yours'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The committee of the National Sports Day (NSD) announced Wednesday that the activities of the 13th National Sports Day, to be held on February 13, will be under the slogan "The Choice Is Yours".

Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth and head of the committee Abdulrahman bin Musallam al-Dosari stated in a press conference that the day greatly raises awareness of the importance of sports in the lives of individuals and society.

Choosing "The Choice Is Yours" as the slogan affirms the Ministry's message of the importance of exercising sports as a healthy lifestyle, he explained.

Al-Dosari said that a number of young highly spirited Qatari athletes in a diverse range of sports were chosen to be ambassadors for the National Sports Day 2024.

He overviewed the events that Qatar is planning during the National Sports Day 2024 that are set to be held all over the country to promote physical activity and sports. Spreading the activities across all areas of the country is done in a way that allows everyone to participate and enjoy the day's activities.

It is estimated that 250 governmental and non-governmental entities will be participating in the National Sports Day 2024, according to al-Dosari.

The head of the committee also noted that institutions in Qatar are also organising various sporting events for people associated with the institutions in accordance with the Amiri Resolution No. 80 of 2011 on Sports Day in encouraging everyone to participate in sporting activities whether with colleagues or family members.

Director of Events and Activities at the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) Abdullah al-Dosari reviewed the calendar of events that the QSFA will organise during 2024. It will include more than 683 diverse community events, reflecting tangible efforts in promoting sports activity and encouraging community participation in various sports activities throughout the year.

The importance of organising the National Sports Day in Qatar every year is to elevate the practice of sports in society, the moral values it holds and its many health benefits. It also aims to raise awareness among people in the country of the importance of sports in their daily lives and to encourage them to practice it throughout the year.

Qatar celebrated the National Sports Day for the first time in February 2012 after the issuance of Amiri Resolution No. 80 of 2011, stipulating that the National Sports Day falls on the second Tuesday of February of each year and for it to be a paid holiday during which the ministries, other government entities and public institutions organise sporting events that employees and their families can participate in.

Qatar is considered a pioneer in organising a Sports Day regionally and globally, as some countries have begun organising a Sports Day similar to Qatar due to its importance to the individual and society.

The National Sports Day receives great attention and this special event has become well-received by everyone all over Qatar from all age groups who are keen to spend a special sports-focused day.

