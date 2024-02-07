Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort celebrates the success of the first edition of the "Mazagan Woman Leadership" program

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) El Jadida, February 7, 2024: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort celebrated the success of the first edition of the "Mazagan Woman Leadership" coaching program initiated by its "Mazagan Academy" for its women managers.

Launched in January 2023, the "Mazagan Woman Leadership" program was initiated as Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort's commitment to enhancing the managerial skills of its female employees. The completion of this program was crowned by a ceremony at which certificates were given to the beneficiaries.

Over the past twelve months, accompanied by a team of experts, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort has committed all its resources to the success of this program, which aims to strengthen the soft-skills of beneficiaries and develop their leadership skills. Inspiring, influential and pioneering external speakers in their fields such as management, coaching, sport, well-being and associations, inspired the laureates by encouraging them to pursue their personal and professional aspirations.

Participants in this first edition led various ambitious projects, including:

• Digital acceleration to further enhance the customer experience, optimize operational efficiency to remain competitive in a constantly evolving digital environment.

• Strengthening emotional engagement among colleagues to ensure their well-being and fostering a positive, stimulation and productive work environment.

• Offer innovation to deliver exceptional customer experiences and boost revenues.

In a declaration to the press, Mr. Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, congratulated the launch of this innovative program in the region to support women in their professional careers. He affirmed that Woman leadership is a key element in achieving gender equality in business and fostering economic development.

Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort reaffirms its commitment to the professional development of Moroccan women and launches its second edition, this time dedicated to around twenty women in coordinator, supervisor and assistant manager positions.



Names of speakers and coaches their organizations:

• ATOM

o Namia Benmansour

• Immersion and key stages of the program

• Better self-knowledge for better impact



• Les Mentor’Elles



o Majda Brabij

 Mental agility

o Mehdi Kacimi

 Self-confidence as a performance lever

o Asmae El Hajji

 Link between self-esteem and performance

o Khawla Laalej

 Link between self-esteem and performance



• Université Al Akhawayn

o Deborah Bertlett

 Networking skills, and becoming an articulate executive



• Dar Al Amal

o Bouchra El Ouriaghli

 Essentials of associative life

• Teamway

o Amine Achour

 Time management, tools optimization tools for activity, leading a team, and organizing delegations to enhance team’s skills



o Nezha Alami

 Transversal leadership & project mangement

 Succeeding in annual appraisals

 Successful motivation







o Bouchra Baibanou

 Leadership for women: Managing personal blocks, self-confidence, finding the right balance between professional and family life, clearly defining one's place in the company

 Dare to change and learn to overcome immobility to change your life

 Personal Branding

o Hanane Allioua

 Embrace change with ease

 Individual coaching

 HR, an essential part of management



o Said Youssef

 Finance for non-financials



o Said Badaaj

 Fundamentals of communication and public speaking



o Farah Hiba

 Marketing and Business awareness





MENAFN07022024005113011630ID1107825012