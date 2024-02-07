GRI North America Present At Greenbiz'24

(MENAFN- 3BL) This year, GRI North America is thrilled to play a key role at GreenBiz24 conference, seizing various opportunities to engage with North American attendees at an event that gathers approximately 2500 sustainability professionals every year. If you are attending the conference, don't miss the opportunity to engage with GRI.

GRI side event: advancing sustainability reporting across landscapes and seascapes

One highlight of GRI's agenda is the hosting of a side event, scheduled for Tuesday, February 13th, from 3:30 PM to 4:45 PM. This session begins with an introduction on the urgency of addressing sector challenges, followed by a conversation on the pivotal role of GRI's Sector Standard on Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Fishing (GRI 13) and Forum for the Future's Agriculture Toolkit. The highlight of this section is a dynamic panel discussion with experts from Forum for the Future, Rainforest Alliance, Corporate Reporters, BSR, and, of course, GRI. They will share their perspectives on the vital role of sustainability reporting in the sector. The event's second part will highlight the new GRI Biodiversity Topic Standard, as well as the Climate Change exposure draft. There are limited seats to attend the event, so make sure to reserve your spot here: Event Registration Link

Panel session: thriving in the new ESG disclosure landscape

On the same day, from 2:45 PM to 3:45 PM, GRI's Head of North America, Matthew Rusk, will moderate a session on how organizations can build effective ESG governance amidst rising investor, stakeholder, and regulatory expectations. Learn more here.

Panel session: getting ready for the new regulatory regime

Mark your calendar for Monday, February 12th, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, where GRI will participate in a session on the state of regulatory climate disclosure. Gain practical insights on how GRI Standards can help organizations meet evolving stakeholder expectations and prepare for jurisdictional mandates including the ESRS, climate and biodiversity disclosures.

