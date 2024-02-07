Pepco Advocates For Continued Energy Assistance Funding And Reminds Customers To Act Now To Secure Support

(MENAFN- 3BL) WASHINGTON, February 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Today is Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Action Day and Pepco employees are on Capitol Hill to meet with representatives and advocates for policies that protect funding for LIHEAP and support vulnerable households in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps limited-income households with their home energy bills. Customers should not wait for winter heating bills to arrive before applying for help – LIHEAP is a first come, first serve program and is only available until funding runs out. Grants are provided in varying amounts (up to $1,800 in the District of Columbia and $2,213 in Maryland), with no payback required. Requirements include a household's income, type of fuel and type of dwelling. Homeowners, renters, roomers, and subsidized housing tenants may also be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

Maryland customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, or by calling the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs at 1-800-332-6347. District of Columbia residents can apply for assistance online through the Department of Energy and the Environment (DOEE) website or by calling 3-1-1. DOEE's Utility Affordability Programs website provides further guidance on assistance programs available for residents who are facing financial challenges. As a reminder, District residents who have received LIHEAP assistance in the past must recertify their need for assistance this year. Enrollment does not roll over automatically.

“LIHEAP provides critical support to individuals and families in need,” said Valencia McClure, Pepco Region President.“Our teams are advocating for continued funding of this vital program and we urge any of our customers who may qualify to reach out and take advantage of the support available as soon as possible. We can do so much more when customers reach out to us early, whether through programs like LIHEAP or other payment assistance we offer directly.”

Pepco works hard to keep every customer connected by offering payment arrangements and helping customers secure grants and other support from several available energy assistance programs. In 2023, Pepco helped more than 35,000 customers secure more than $45.5 million in energy assistance, including more than $17.5 million in LIHEAP funding that helps pay customer energy bills and money that customers do not need to pay back.

If customers do not meet LIHEAP requirements and are having difficulty paying their energy bills, Pepco Customer Care is also available to help by offering:



Flexible payment arrangements that offer tailored payment plans

Extending payment periods for balances

Connecting customers with energy assistance funds Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period and helps avoid seasonal spikes and provides a consistent monthly bill.

Customers can contact Pepco Customer Care at 202-833-7500 or visit pepco/EnergyAssistance for more information.

There are also additional energy assistance options that District residents and businesses may qualify for, including:



The Residential Aid Discount (RAD) program, which provides energy assistance funding to income-qualified residential Pepco customers and now has a higher income eligibility limit. Eligible customers may receive a discount of up to $475 per year on their electric bill ($300 per year if non-electric heat). Customers can check program eligibility and apply by visiting the DOEE's web portal at href="" dc/ud . Customers participating in RAD can also participate in the Arrearage Management Program (AMP), which provides customers the option to reduce or eliminate outstanding balances of over $300 that have been past due for 60 days or more. Customers can enroll by calling 202-496-5830 or emailing ... .



The Greater Washington Urban League provides up to $500 in assistance to eligible customers facing disconnection. Customers can call 202-792-2554 or visit to learn more.

Commercial assistance programs for District small businesses, houses of worship and nonprofits are also now available, including options such as installment plans, deposits held applications, budget billing and bill deferral. Commercial customers can sign up for these programs by emailing ... or calling 833-504-8659.

Other energy assistance for Maryland residents includes:



The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP), which assists eligible low-income customers with their electric bills, even if they are currently without service, and the Utility Service Protection Program (USPP), which protects low-income families from utility cut-offs and allows MEAP eligible households to enter into monthly payment programs. To apply for these programs, customers can contact the Office of Home Energy Programs in their area, call 1-800-332-6347 or visit href="" maryland/officeof-home-energy-programs .



Interfaith Works provides emergency assistance to income eligible customers in Montgomery County. Customers can call 301-762-8682.

Mary's Center also provides emergency assistance to income eligible customers in Prince George's County. Customers can call 202-545-2024.

LIHEAP Action Day is hosted by the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition (NEUAC) and connects advocates from across the country with policymakers on Capitol Hill to communicate the importance of the LIHEAP program. To learn more about LIHEAP Action Day, visit NEAUC .

To learn more about Pepco, visit The Source , our online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting pepco , on Facebook at facebook/PepcoConnect and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter/PepcoConnect . Pepco's mobile app is available at pepco/MobileApp .

# # #

Pepco is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Pepco provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 944,000 customers in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

Contact :

Chuck McDade

Pepco Communications

202-872-2680 (media hotline)