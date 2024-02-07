Hospital Cios Weigh 5G As Digitized Medicine Pushes Wi-Fi To Its Limits

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by The Wall Street Journal on wsj

At Boston Children's Hospital, CIO Heather Nelson said she has been working with T-Mobile to build a hybrid 5G environment, which would support both secure hospital traffic as well as general public connections, but with the idea that Wi-Fi would remain as a backup.

“We knew our current legacy systems couldn't scale,” she said. With new technology coming, she added,“We knew that we needed to shift our clinical mobility strategies, why not do it and why not make sure that it's scalable and that we can grow with it, and that it can grow with us.” She added that she's had conversations with many medical device manufacturers that are embedding 5G capabilities in their products.

