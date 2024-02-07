Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Feb 8-10, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the Asian Cup football final and a host of fun activities tied to the tournament, there's plenty to do in Doha! Check out different locations like Katara, Souq Waqif, Old Doha Port, Lusail Boulevard, and Msheireb for a range of activities surrounding the tournament. The annual food festival and jewellery exhibition are back. Kids can embark on an adventure with Masha and the Bear, or join a special event for moms-to-be and the whole family. Showcase Qatar's flora and fauna for a chance to win or attend a fundraising event for Palestine-these and more await you this weekend!

AFC Asian Cup Final (Qatar v Jordan)



February 10, 2024 at 6pm

Lusail Stadium

It's the reigning champions Qatar versus Jordan in the Asian Cup final! Al Annabi will look to win their second title when they play first-time finalists Al Nashama. Get your cheers and chants ready this Saturday's showdown!

Qatar International Food Festival



Until February 17, 2024

4pm onwards

Family Zone - Expo 2023 Doha, Al Bidda Park

Qatar's culinary extravaganza, Qatar International Food Festival, is back at Expo Doha this year. This year's edition promises mouth-watering delights, live entertainment, and expert hospitality. With over 100 food & beverage kiosks, cooking theatres, nightly paramotor fireworks shows at 9pm, VIP hospitality, and interactive workshops with world-class chefs, the QIFF is a gastronomic journey not to be missed. You can also book your flight to enjoy the world's most unique dining experience- 'Dinner in the Sky'!



Doha set to open Longines Global Champions Tour season

List of community activities in 2024 at Qatar Foundation's Education City QNL to celebrate National Sport Day with family activities

Read Also

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition



Until February 11, 2024

Saturday to Thursday: 11am - 10pm, Friday: 3pm - 10pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre

The 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) marks a significant milestone as the longest-running event in Qatar's calendar! From luxury watches to exquisite jewellery, the exhibition anticipates 30,000 visitors, offering an unparalleled experience and the chance to interact with designers and international stars. Visit the DJWE as it celebrates 20 years of elegance, promising a week of luxury and sophistication. Register now!

PM opens Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition at DECC

Read Also

Winter Running Races 2024



Until February 9, 2024

7am onwards

Al Bidda Park

Join Race 4 of the 'Winter Running Races' at the Expo 2023 Doha, organized in collaboration with the Qatar Sports For All Federation. Taking place every Friday, this exciting event offers a range of distances for participants of all ages, from a 800-metre race for mini-kids aged 3 to 6, a 3-km race for juniors aged 7 to 16, to 3-km, 5-km, and 10-km races for adults 17 and up. Participants can experience the joy of competing amidst the beautiful winter atmosphere, accompanied by light warm-up exercises and supervised sporting activities led by professional trainers. Hurry and secure your spot as participation is limited to a maximum of 300 participants. Book your spot now!

Mommy To Be Festival



Until February 10, 2024

4pm - 8pm

Ceremonial Court – Education City

Join Qatar Reads for the Mommy to Be Festival, a family-friendly event designed for parents to explore new books and products, connect with experts, and socialize with other parents in a relaxed setting. The festival features a Family Market with 17 vendors, Stage Talks offering inspirational parenthood insights, a Meet-the-Professionals area for quick consultations with experts from 6 different professions, and a Workshop Area for both kids and adults. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to gather valuable parenting resources and enjoy a day of connection and learning!

Local Flora And Fauna & Sustainability Photo Competition



Until February 18, 2024

Calling all photographers in Qatar! Join Expo 2023 Doha in collaboration with Tasweer for their open call: 'Local Flora and Fauna & Sustainability.' Share your photographic works that showcase the coexistence of Qatar's flora and fauna. Capture moments of sustainability in action, from conservation efforts to innovative eco-friendly practices. The contest is open to applicants based in Qatar, with a chance to win gifts from Expo 2023 Doha and have your winning photos featured on Tasweer and Expo 2023 Doha's social media platforms. Register here .

Masha and The Bear at the Expo



February 8 - 16, 2024

4pm - 4:30pm; 6pm - 6:30pm; 9pm - 9:30pm

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

Go on an exciting adventure with Masha and the Bear at Expo 2023 Doha this February to celebrate National Sports Day! Join Masha and her friend Harrific as they face challenges, showcasing the power of determination and teamwork in a heartwarming tale of heroism. Don't miss this 30-minute episode that promises fun and inspiration for the whole family!

Equality Cup 2024 (Qatar's Al Duhail vs Brazil's Santos FC)



Until February 13, 2024

Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

The first edition of the international football tournament 'Equality Cup' is being hosted in Qatar in partnership with Aspire Zone Foundation.

On Friday, catch Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail take on Brazil's Santos. Entry to all matches is free!

Here are the remaining matches:

. February 8, 2024 at 5pm

Zenit (Russia) v Shanghai Shenhua (China)

. February 9, 2024 at 4pm

Santos (Brazil) v Al Duhail (Qatar)

. February 13, 2024 at 5pm

Zenit (Russia) v Santos (Brazil)

Art for Peace in Support of Palestine



February 9, 2024

Lusail Boulevard: 3pm - 7pm

Fire Station: 1pm - 6pm

It's Day 4 of the 'Art for Peace' humanitarian initiative series, which takes place this Friday in two locations. This weekly fundraising event was launched by Qatar Museums, in collaboration with the Qatar Red Crescent Society to raise awareness and support for Palestine. The event offers engaging activities like live paintings and other community programs and workshops. Don't miss this chance to contribute and make a difference. 'Art for Peace' runs until March 8, 2024.

Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction 2024



Until truffle season ends (March)

8am - 12:30pm

Eastern Square, Souq Waqif

The truffles display, sales and auction continues at Souq Waqif. Truffle enthusiasts are invited to join the exhibition for a unique experience to learn about these treasured underground mushrooms locally called Fagga, taste them, and even bid for their preferred ones as they come in small, medium and large sizes.