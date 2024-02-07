Doha Institute Researcher Awarded Doctorate From Beirut Arab University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Beirut, Lebanon: Researcher Khaled Walid Mahmoud obtained a doctorate in political science with an excellent grade for his thesis entitled“Cyberspace and Power Shifts in International Relations,” which was discussed on Monday, February 5, 2024 at Beirut Arab University - Lebanon.

The dissertation discussion committee was formed with Professor Dr. Muhammad Walid Abdel Rahim as the main supervisor and chairman, who is a professor and head of the Department of Public International Law at the Faculty of Law and Political Science at Beirut Arab University, Dr. Tartil Turki Al-Darwish as a co-supervisor, as well as the membership of Professor Dr. Kamal Shakib Hammad, Professor of Public International Law from the Faculty of Law and Political and Administrative Sciences at the Lebanese University, Professor Dr. Adel Khalifa, Professor of Public International Law and Political Sciences at the Lebanese University, and Professor Dr. Hassan Hassan Al-Ashmar, Professor of Political Science from the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences, and administrator at the Lebanese University and the Secretary-General of the Arab Association for Political Science, and Dr. Sanaa Muhammad Hamoudi, professor of political science and researcher at the Institute for Palestine Studies.

The committee praised the level of distinguished research effort in the thesis, in which the researcher attempted to show the importance of cyberspace as a recent topic in the literature of international relations in particular and social sciences in general, and an increasingly influential element in determining the distribution of power.

The thesis was about 120 thousand words long and comprised of 484 pages, including a list of references, and was distributed according to the binary division with harmony in responding to the basic problem raised (to what extent has cyberspace contributed to engineering a new form of power in international relations) and related questions.