NJ's American Dream Mall Sees Sales Slow In Final Months Of 2023

New Jersey's American Dream megamall didn't get much of a boost from the holiday season municipal bond-financed project said sales increased by 1.4% for the final three months of 2023, a slowdown from its previous double-digit quarterly growth, according to a new filing.

The 3.5-million-square-foot complex, home to an indoor ski slope, amusement and water parks, reported gross sales for retail, attractions, entertainment, dining and parking of $153 million, compared with $151 million the prior quarter. Last year, American Dream's sales rose 31% to $553 million sales are picking up, they're well off the pace of the nearly $2 billion that a 2017 study projected the mall would bring in during its first year of operations. Leasing also remains sluggish. The venue, which opened in October 2019, was 86% leased as of Dec. 31 Schwartz, an American Dream spokesperson, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Triple Five Group, the mall's owner, borrowed about $1.1 billion in the municipal bond market to help finance the $5 billion project. About $800 million of the debt is backed by payments in lieu of property taxes, while another $290 million is payable from economic development grants from the state of New Jersey.

Nuveen LLC is American Dream's biggest municipal bond holder with about $705 million.

American Dream has drawn on reserves to pay interest on the debt backed by the property-tax-like payments and is appealing its tax assessments from the borough of East Rutherford for the last five years. A successful tax appeal would further reduce payments to bondholders. The bonds traded Feb. 2 at 96 cents on the dollar to yield 7.35%. According to a bond document dated Dec. 4, the reserve account has a balance of $43.6 million, a debt-service reserve fund for the roughly $290 million in state-grant backed bonds has been exhausted. On Dec. 20, a $22.5 million block of the bonds traded at 73 cents on the dollar to yield 12.3%.

