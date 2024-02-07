Chipotle, Ford Rise Gilead Sciences, Snap Fall, Wednesday, 2/7/2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday Sciences Inc. (GILD), down $2.87 to 85 HIV and hepatitis C treatment maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $187.90 to 64 Mexican food chain beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts Inc. (FTNT), up $1.78 to 26 network security company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results Motor Co. (F), up 41 cents to 48 automaker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts Logic Inc. (CRUS), up $11.43 to 85 chipmaker's fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.V.F. Corp. (VFC), down $2.10 to 85 maker of Vans sneakers and North Face parkas reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings Inc. (SNAP), down $6.19 to 26 company behind Snapchat reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), up $3.50 to 94 operator of Pizza Huts and Taco Bells in China beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

