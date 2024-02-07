Ecuador Notes Jump To One-Year High As Noboa Pushes Tax Hike

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador's dollar bonds were the biggest gainers in emerging markets on Wednesday as traders welcomed President Daniel Noboa's move to use his line-item authority to raise the value-added tax, signaling a resolve to contend with the nation's budget deficit nation's bonds due in 2030 jumped 1.1 cent to 55.6 cents on the dollar, the highest level in a year, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg. Notes due in 2035 soared 0.9 cent to 43.9 cents on the dollar, also a one-year high.

In a line-item veto of a tax package passed by the assembly earlier Tuesday, he established a permanent VAT band of 13% to 15%, hinging on fiscal requirements and the balance of payments. Noboa, who has an approval rating of 80%, is seeking the increase to help address the government's fiscal strains and deal with the mounting costs of a crackdown against drug cartels after a series of violent episodes legislature would have to muster a super-majority to override the increase. Investors cheered Noboa's persistence as a sign of commitment to addressing the country's fiscal deficit.

“The worst-case scenario of the government's tax bill being blocked in the Assembly has been avoided,” Alejandro Arreaza, an economist at Barclays in New York wrote in a note Wednesday.“A potential approval of the tax bill could pave the way for the government to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.”Here's what Wall Street analyst are saying:

