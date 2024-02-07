Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Pak All Set To Vote Today Amidst Economic Crisis, Militant Attacks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan is all set for parliamentary elections on Thursday amidst escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct, raising concerns about the integrity of the vote and the likelihood of a coalition government formation due to deep political divisions 18,000 candidates are standing for seats in the national and four provincial assemblies, Forty-four political parties are competing for seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, where 266 seats are being contested, while an additional 70 seats are reserved for women and minorities country's 90,000 polling stations open from 8:00 am (0300 GMT) until 5:00 pm, with more than 650,000 army, paramilitary and police personnel providing security.

Following the election, the newly elected parliament will select a prime minister. If no single party secures a majority, the party with the largest portion of assembly seats can form a coalition government, the incoming government will confront formidable challenges, including managing internal unrest, addressing a severe economic crisis, and tackling illegal migration. Inflation is soaring at nearly 30 per cent, with the rupee plummeting for the past three years, and a significant balance of payments deficit has led to a halt in imports, significantly hindering industrial expansion all the Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.

