Dubai Municipality receives international accreditation from GIM Institute

Dubai, UAE February 07, 2024,

Dubai Municipality received the International Accreditation Certificate from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIM Institute). The accreditation comes in line with the Municipality’s exceptional efforts and its outcomes in promoting innovation management concepts within its organizational structure, improving the knowledge competency of its workforce, and the procedures of presenting ideas by them through its innovative programs. The Municipality’s efforts underscored a strategic intellectual and cognitive integration in accordance with its vision to be a ‘leading municipality of a global city’.



This recognition from a global entity, renowned in the field of innovation, signifies the robust foundation of innovation and knowledge management system integrated within the organizational structure of the Municipality. Furthermore, the move is supported by human and intellectual resources, comprehensive knowledge, and innovation guidance, as well as plans that cater to the strategic fields of its work.



The positive and tangible results achieved by Dubai Municipality underscore its integrated and sustained efforts to reinforce innovation and knowledge management strategies, such as the advancement of standards, research and development guidance, and intellectual property policy. Furthermore, the efforts have increased the internal capacities and external collaborations to capitalize on future business opportunities.



After evaluating its innovative strategy and capabilities, the municipality exhibited high levels of discipline and support for innovation, positively influencing its various organizational levels and attaining remarkable progress in innovation. This was achieved through updated reward systems and harmonized major indicators, with a focus on intellectual property.





