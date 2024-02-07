(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Company Utilizes Over a Hundred Variables in Treatment Protocol

MIAMI, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a revolutionary facility dedicated to the research of ibogaine and its efficacy, has developed a more efficient way of administering proper dosages for its treatments through the incorporation of engineering statistics.

"Ibogaine Optimization" Ibogaine is a naturally-occurring psychoactive substance found in plants in the Apocynaceae family. When administered properly in the correct dosage, ibogaine can have life-changing effects in reducing drug dependency. The challenge however, is in administering ibogaine in the most effective dose. Dosages vary from individual to individual, so finding the right dose can be a challenge. That's why Ibogaine By David Dardashti is working to take the guesswork out of the process. In order to come up with the most accurate dosage, the company has implemented an advanced system that relies on engineering statistics to accurately predict the best treatment protocols for each individual. "Our cutting-edge treatments rely on over a hundred different variables to accurately determine the best treatment plan for each individual," said David Dardashti, founder of Ibogaine By David Dardashti. "We've found that using engineering statistics, the most effective dose for each individual can be quickly identified. This helps to ensure our treatments are tailored to the individual, and that the best outcomes from the ibogaine are achieved." Currently, Ibogaine By David Dardashti is the only ibogaine treatment center in the world that utilizes engineering statistics to develop individualized treatment plans. This groundbreaking innovation has made its treatments more effective and efficient than ever before.

