Abbas Met Blinken On Palestinian Statehood, Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Feb 8 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, yesterday, met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in the West Bank, discussing issues including Palestinian statehood and the developments in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas said, peace and security could only be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution, based on international legitimacy resolutions.

During the meeting, Abbas affirmed the importance of accelerating the delivery of relief supplies, including medicine and food, and the provision of water, electricity, and fuel to Gaza. He, meanwhile, reiterated his rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian president also warned of the consequences of any potential military operation by Israeli forces in Rafah city, in the south of the strip, to force Gaza residents to flee, stressing Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state and that the“Israeli plans” to separate the enclave from Palestinian territory would not be accepted.

Abbas also highlighted the importance of the U.S. recognition of the State of Palestine, urging U.S. support for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.– NNN-WAFA