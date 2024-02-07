(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Market Research Signals Robust Growth for EEE Reuse and Recycling Amid Rising eWaste Concerns

The latest research publication illuminating the Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) reuse, repair, and recycling market has now been incorporated into our comprehensive research offerings. This pivotal analysis provides an in-depth examination of the market's present state and forecasts significant growth opportunities hinged on the principles of sustainability and the rapidly evolving circular economy.

Soaring eWaste Generates Demand for Sustainable Solutions

The surge in global eWaste has reached critical levels, necessitating immediate and sustainable countermeasures. As an answer to this burgeoning problem, our research outlines the substantial development strides being made in the circular economy for EEE. With a keen focus on reducing the quantity of end-of-life electrical goods through innovative solutions, strategies, and technologies that facilitate product and component second-life, the market projections are promising.

Key Market Insights



The global generation of eWaste is projected to climb to 74.7 million tons by 2030, elucidating the urgent need for comprehensive recycling and reuse programs.

The market for second-life EEE market rent, repair, and reuse services is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Global policy shifts aim to restrict the export and import of end-of-life EEE, advocating for the development and reinforcement of domestic recycling infrastructures. The end-of-life EEE processing market is expected to garner $5.35 billion by 2030, proliferating at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

This research throws a spotlight on the vast potential and growth opportunities within the market, as the demand for sustainable treatment of EEE continues to scale. The environmental imperatives alongside the economic benefits presented by efficient and innovative reuse, repair, and recycling processes are poised to drive not just environmental stewardship but also significant market expansion.

The publication presents an essential resource for stakeholders, providing a critical analysis of current trends, growth drivers, and the collective march towards a more sustainable, circular approach to electrical and electronic consumption and disposal. With its comprehensive coverage, the research delivers strategic insights imperative for businesses, policymakers, and environmental advocates alike who are at the forefront of combating the global eWaste challenge and promoting a circular economy.

This publication is a definitive addition to our commitment to delivering high-quality research and insights into burgeoning markets, reflecting the latest developments and future trends. It underscores the synergy of market intelligence and environmental consciousness in driving forward a sustainable and profitable industry landscape.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Repair Economy to Support the Second Life of EEE

Growth Opportunity 2: Urban Mining to Recover Resources from End-of-life EEE

Growth Opportunity 3: PaaS to Reduce the Need for EEE Ownership Growth Opportunity 4: DPP to Track and Trace Materials and Components

Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators of EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market



Blancco Technology Group

refurbed

Back Market

TES

SIMS Lifecycle Services

HP

Cisco

Fairown

Security Matters (SMX)

Use Case: IIoT-based Track-and-trace Solution for the Electronics Supply Chain Examples of Other EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Initiatives

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

6P Framework for a Sustainable Future and a Circular EEE Economy - More with Less

Market Segmentation Market Definitions

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling



EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Findings

EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Overview

EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Objectives

Overview of Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Growth Accelerators

Role and Growth Opportunities Across Key Market Segments

Hierarchy of the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Approach

New Business Models Supporting the Repair Economy

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

End-of-life EEE Generation - Volume Forecast

End-of-life EEE Product Categories

Value of Raw Materials in End-of-life EEE

Global End-of-life EEE Management - Recovery of Precious and Valuable Metals

Cell Phone Material Composition

End-of-life EEE Collection and Recycling - Volume Forecast

End-of-life EEE Volume Generation in Select Countries

End-of-life EEE - Generated vs. Collected and Recycled Volumes by Region

End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Region

End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Product

Total EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

End-of-Life EEE Revenue Forecast

End-of-life EEE Revenue Forecast by Service - Recycling and Collection & Transportation

Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Rent, Repair & Reuse

Revenue Forecast Analysis

End-of-life and Second-life EEE - Market Revenue Share by Region

Competitive Environment - End-of-life EEE Management

Market Share Analysis - End-of-life EEE Management Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market

4 Regional Analysis: Circular Economy of EEE



Growth Metrics - Europe

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Europe

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Europe

Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Europe

Growth Metrics - The Americas

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - The Americas

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - The Americas

Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - The Americas

Growth Metrics - Asia-Pacific

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Asia-Pacific

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Asia-Pacific

Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics - MEA

End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - MEA

End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - MEA Regulations Supporting EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - MEA

