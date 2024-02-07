(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Global Market Research Signals Robust Growth for EEE Reuse and Recycling Amid Rising eWaste Concerns
The latest research publication illuminating the Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) reuse, repair, and recycling market has now been incorporated into our comprehensive research offerings. This pivotal analysis provides an in-depth examination of the market's present state and forecasts significant growth opportunities hinged on the principles of sustainability and the rapidly evolving circular economy.
Soaring eWaste Generates Demand for Sustainable Solutions
The surge in global eWaste has reached critical levels, necessitating immediate and sustainable countermeasures. As an answer to this burgeoning problem, our research outlines the substantial development strides being made in the circular economy for EEE. With a keen focus on reducing the quantity of end-of-life electrical goods through innovative solutions, strategies, and technologies that facilitate product and component second-life, the market projections are promising.
Key Market Insights
The global generation of eWaste is projected to climb to 74.7 million tons by 2030, elucidating the urgent need for comprehensive recycling and reuse programs. The market for second-life EEE market rent, repair, and reuse services is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2030. Global policy shifts aim to restrict the export and import of end-of-life EEE, advocating for the development and reinforcement of domestic recycling infrastructures. The end-of-life EEE processing market is expected to garner $5.35 billion by 2030, proliferating at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.
This research throws a spotlight on the vast potential and growth opportunities within the market, as the demand for sustainable treatment of EEE continues to scale. The environmental imperatives alongside the economic benefits presented by efficient and innovative reuse, repair, and recycling processes are poised to drive not just environmental stewardship but also significant market expansion.
The publication presents an essential resource for stakeholders, providing a critical analysis of current trends, growth drivers, and the collective march towards a more sustainable, circular approach to electrical and electronic consumption and disposal. With its comprehensive coverage, the research delivers strategic insights imperative for businesses, policymakers, and environmental advocates alike who are at the forefront of combating the global eWaste challenge and promoting a circular economy.
This publication is a definitive addition to our commitment to delivering high-quality research and insights into burgeoning markets, reflecting the latest developments and future trends. It underscores the synergy of market intelligence and environmental consciousness in driving forward a sustainable and profitable industry landscape.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Repair Economy to Support the Second Life of EEE Growth Opportunity 2: Urban Mining to Recover Resources from End-of-life EEE Growth Opportunity 3: PaaS to Reduce the Need for EEE Ownership Growth Opportunity 4: DPP to Track and Trace Materials and Components
Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators of EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market
Blancco Technology Group refurbed Back Market TES SIMS Lifecycle Services HP Cisco Fairown Security Matters (SMX) Use Case: IIoT-based Track-and-trace Solution for the Electronics Supply Chain Examples of Other EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Initiatives
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Research Methodology 6P Framework for a Sustainable Future and a Circular EEE Economy - More with Less Market Segmentation Market Definitions
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling
EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Findings EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Overview EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Key Objectives Overview of Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Growth Accelerators Role and Growth Opportunities Across Key Market Segments Hierarchy of the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Approach New Business Models Supporting the Repair Economy Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints End-of-life EEE Generation - Volume Forecast End-of-life EEE Product Categories Value of Raw Materials in End-of-life EEE Global End-of-life EEE Management - Recovery of Precious and Valuable Metals Cell Phone Material Composition End-of-life EEE Collection and Recycling - Volume Forecast End-of-life EEE Volume Generation in Select Countries End-of-life EEE - Generated vs. Collected and Recycled Volumes by Region End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Region End-of-life EEE Volume Generation Forecast by Product Total EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market Revenue Forecast End-of-Life EEE Revenue Forecast End-of-life EEE Revenue Forecast by Service - Recycling and Collection & Transportation Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Rent, Repair & Reuse Revenue Forecast Analysis End-of-life and Second-life EEE - Market Revenue Share by Region Competitive Environment - End-of-life EEE Management Market Share Analysis - End-of-life EEE Management Key Stakeholders in the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market
4 Regional Analysis: Circular Economy of EEE
Growth Metrics - Europe End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Europe End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Europe Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Europe Growth Metrics - The Americas End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - The Americas End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - The Americas Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - The Americas Growth Metrics - Asia-Pacific End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - Asia-Pacific End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - Asia-Pacific Regulations Supporting the EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - Asia-Pacific Growth Metrics - MEA End-of-life EEE Volume Analysis - MEA End-of-life and Second-life EEE Revenue Forecast - MEA Regulations Supporting EEE Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market - MEA
