(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based aesthetic devices market

USD 1.75 billion from 2022

to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% according to Technavio.

Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Candela Corp, Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd, Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp, Johnson

&

Johnson, Lumenis Be Ltd, Lutronic Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH

&

Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc. are key companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2023-2027

Alma Lasers GmbH -

The company offers LASER based extensive portfolio of aesthetic devices. Also, the company operates in a single business segment that manufactures medical aesthetic devices.

Bausch Health Co Inc. -

The company offers a broad selection of aesthetic medical devices Candela Corp - The company offers a broad product portfolio of aesthetic devices

The market is segmented by end-user (medspa, hospital or surgery center, HPC owned clinic, and traditional spa), product (laser, light, ultrasound, and radiofrequency), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the medspa segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of medspas is driven by increased demand for skin tightening, resurfacing procedures, and chronic skin disease treatments. Medspas blend medicine and aesthetics, providing quality beauty treatments in a relaxing environment, medically supervised. Services include Botox, anti-wrinkle treatments, acne treatments, fillers, laser treatments, hair removal, vein reduction, and skin care products for post-procedure maintenance.

North America

is estimated to

contribute

35%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The US leads the

market in North America, followed by Mexico and Canada. These countries have high awareness and disposable income, driving demand for beauty treatments. Laser-based procedures are in demand due to their advantages over traditional methods, including ease, precision, and safety.

The increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is one of the key factors driving the growth.

The demand for

is growing due to advantages like shorter procedure times with immediate results. Technological advancements, especially in laser-based procedures, have expanded aesthetic applications, increasing laser procedure numbers. Benefits include smaller incisions, less pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and cost savings over traditional surgeries. Non-invasive laser procedures are used in dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and oncology. Rising disposable income boosts consumer purchasing power and device demand.



The emergence of combination treatments and home-use devices

is a primary trend. The risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices

are a significant challenge restricting market

growth.

Drivers, Trends and

Challenges have an impact on

market dynamics and can impact businesses.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Offers

non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments for various skin concerns

Energy-based aesthetic devices encompass a range of technologies used in non-surgical cosmetic procedures and dermatology. These devices include laser skin resurfacing, which uses laser beams to improve skin texture and tone, radiofrequency devices for skin tightening and wrinkle reduction, intense pulsed light (IPL) devices for hair removal and skin rejuvenation, and ultrasound devices for skin tightening and lifting. They are integral to aesthetic medicine and cosmetic procedures, offering non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments for various skin concerns. Beauty technology continues to advance, with innovations in energy-based devices enhancing their effectiveness and safety in skin rejuvenation and other cosmetic applications.

