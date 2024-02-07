BP Books Gain On Disposal Of Rumaila

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Oil giant BP has disclosed that it booked a gain of $361 million in relation to the disposal of the group's interest in Iraq's Rumaila field .
Its interest in Rumaila was transferred to Basra Energy Company (BECL) in 2021 , which BP describes in its results announcement on Tuesday as "an associate of bp."
(Source: BP)
