Iran's Nuclear Chief Says Coordination Between Tehran, IAEA“Progressing”

TEHRAN, Feb 8 – Iran's nuclear chief said yesterday, coordination between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was"progressing."

President of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, made the remarks in an address to reporters, on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in the capital, Tehran.

He expressed hope that the“same progressing trend” would continue between Iran and the agency, so that“the (poisoned) atmosphere created by the enemies against the Iranian nuclear industry could be broken, preventing further disruption by them (in the country's nuclear programme).”

According to Eslami, a deputy of IAEA's Director General, Rafael Grossi, was in Tehran and met with him and AEOI spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, last week.

Iran says, its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and mainly aimed at power generation and production of radiopharmaceuticals.

The country signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in Jul, 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme, in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in May, 2018, and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.– NNN-IRNA