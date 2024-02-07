Three Killed, Five Injured In Confrontations On Lebanese-Israeli Borders

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Feb 8 (NNN-NNA) – Two Hezbollah fighters and a civilian were killed yesterday, and five other civilians were injured, during Israeli raids in Lebanon's south-east villages of Khiam and Bani Haiyyan, Lebanese medical and security sources, said.

Lebanese military sources said, Israel carried out 11 air strikes on Khiam, four raids on Bani Haiyyan, and five raids on areas in south-west Lebanon, and fired about 75 shells on 16 towns and villages, destroying 12 houses and causing damage to 37 others.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, an Israeli drone bombed with two missiles, a drinking water pumping station in the south-east village of al-Wazzani, leading to its disruption.

Ali Al-Zein, former head of the Union of Municipalities of Jabal Amel, said that, the bombing of the water station, which pumps 12,000 cubic metres of water daily, cut off drinking water to 54 southern towns and villages.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since Oct 8, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Israel, in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 253 on the Lebanese side, including 181 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA