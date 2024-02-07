Türkiye's Baykar Factory In Ukraine To Offer 500 Jobs CEO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Türkiye's defense company Baykar is building a drone manufacturing factory near the city of Kyiv, which will employ about 500 people.

The relevant statement was made by Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Reuters .

“Our factory is being built... we need about 12 months to finish construction and then we will move on to internal machinery, equipment, and organizational structure. [...] The factory in Ukraine is a big one, we are planning to employ around 500 people,” Bayraktar told.

In his words, the factory's annual capacity will be about 120 units. However, according to Bayraktar, it is still unclear whether production at the Ukrainian factory will focus on the TB2 or TB3 drone model.

Asked if security issues related to the ongoing war would pose a concern for the plant, Bayraktar noted that plans were“fully moving ahead” and that“nothing” could halt them.

A reminder that, in July 2023, Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin announced that Türkiye's Baykar had launched the construction of a drone manufacturing factory in Ukraine.