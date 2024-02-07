Fanatictv Announces: Primetime L!VE Worldwide With Gen Z Star Piper Rockelle--A Daily Live Talk Show On An Iphone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hosted by Gen Z Star Piper Rockelle who has 30 Million Social Followers, Primetime L!VE Worldwide is daily on the app fanaticTV. Download free on App store.

- Gen Z Star Piper RockelleHOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- fanaticTV is a live-hosted TV Party-unleashing a live revolution by exciting and empowering fans with AI-powered + gamified L!VE-hosted TV Stations.fanaticTV has built advanced TV-style studio into the phone-effectively giving Creators their own broadcast television tools and virtual producer to make exciting TV shows. The studio tools deliver a produced TV style show via AI powered teleprompters and playlists, real-time switching from live hosting to VOD content and back to live hosting, preview screens, countdowns, shoutouts, live split-screen guest hosting, and more. All controlled by the Host in the fanaticTV app. Plus, gamified fan interaction with 24/7 chat, shoutout requests, voting, polls, video submissions, talking with the host, contests, prizes, and more. fanaticTV delivers live-hosted TV shows on the phone.PRIMETIME L!VE WORLDWIDE (TRL for Gen Z on an iphone)...Similar to traditional TV networks with talk shows throughout the day and night, and old MTV with its afternoon TRL live show, fanaticTV is anchored by a main L!VE 24/7 station with a daily block of Primetime L!VE Worldwide TV shows. And Primetime is for and by Gen Z. It is live-hosted by top Gen Z stars who are fanaticTV owners and who are talented entertainers who already have Hollywood backgrounds with Disney, the M3GAN movie, American Idol, signed musical artists and more; with over 100 million social fans.THE LEAD ANCHOR FOR PRIMETIME L!VE WORLDWIDE IS PIPER ROCKELLE WHO HAS 30 MILLION FANS AND WHO IS HOSTING A DAILY SHOW THAT IS BROADCAST MONDAY-FRIDAY AT 3PM PST (6PM EST).“I'm excited to be an owner in fanaticTV and to be hosting a daily TV show”, says super influencer Piper Rockelle.“The iPhone is the TV for my generation so we're going to build a primetime line-up of shows with dozens of my top influencer peers and friends. Making it the biggest party on your phone every afternoon. Ultimately with a million fans tuning in for star hosts, celebrity guests, nonstop fan interaction, pop-culture content, contests, daily prizes, and more. FOMO TV!”PIPER ROCKELLE SHOW TEASER“Piper Rockelle is one of the biggest Stars for teens with 30 million followers and is creating a show like Kelly Clarkson but for her generation on fanaticTV”, says founder Drew Massey.“And her early shows have viewers tuning in from a dozen countries across the World at all hours of the day and night. And, like Piper, we've been told by innumerable top Gen Z Stars that they aren't interested in 'live streaming' on other platforms that are basically just facetime calls. They love the AI TV studio tools and gamification built into fanaticTV with the teleprompter, real-time switching to playlists, guest hosting, video voting and more. Not to mention we have more upcoming gamification and generative AI tools for show production and interaction. The fanaticTV mix of AI + Live + Gamification will reshape entertainment.”HOSTED AND OWNED BY THE NEXT GENERATION OF TV STARS...“fanaticTV is focused on the democratization of ownership and protecting creators with 'a seat at the table',” states Massey.“Instead of a creator fund that disappears, the Company has created a designated class of ownership in the company with a creator pool of stock for Talent. Talent receives stock options for every hour show that they host on fanaticTV with bonuses built in for audience and other metrics. Owning just a fraction of a successful consumer app can deliver meaningful returns. Just as the graffiti artist who painted Facebook's early office murals chose to be paid in company stock instead of cash, a deal that turned out to be worth more than $200 million, we want our Creators to benefit from the success of the platform we're building together. With Talent ownership in the foundation of the company, not only will investors reap the benefits of the work of the Talent on fanaticTV, but the Talent will as well. Plus, they'll have voting rights as we build the company, providing a meaningful way to have a say.”FAN EXCITEMENT AND RETENTION...“The fans love watching our Stars host live TV shows and also love creating their own TV stations,” says Massey,“and the early fan data is off-the-charts with retention metrics 5-10x ios entertainment app averages and with visceral fan excitement-tuning in to fanaticTV early for shows, counting down until they are live, and asking 'who's next?' after 3-4 hours of primetime hosts. The contrarian era of 'tune-in' is just beginning.” Instead of cable TV with a few hundred stations, fanaticTV is unleashing a live-hosted TV revolution with thousands of TV stations.ABOUT fanaticTVfanaticTV is a live-hosted TV platform built by a proven and visionary team (founder Drew Massey's prior company pioneered celebrity shows on the Internet with Tom Green Live from his living room, Dave Navarro from the Dragonfly Club, Pink live, hundreds of live band interviews and more) with technologists from leading streamer Twitch, and backed by investors and advisors from companies like Spotx (sold to Magnite), Meta, Liberty Media, NFL, Twitch, WME and more. fanaticTV is unleashing a L!VE revolution by exciting and empowering fans with AI-powered + gamified L!VE-hosted TV Stations.Free App DownloadPlease contact ... for more information.

