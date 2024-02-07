The Crawdad Festival Announces Move To Cal Expo For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Crawdad Festival Cal Expo

Dancing Shoes and Appetites Welcome at the Crawdad Festival Fathers Day Celebration

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Crawdad Festival , LLC launched the summer season with its inaugural Crawdad Festival over Father's Day Weekend, June 17-18, 2023. The event took place in Isleton, California , boasting a remarkable attendance of over 70,000 attendees.Gearing up for its second year, The Crawdad Festival moves to Cal Expo, the renowned venue of the California State Fair. Transitioning to a larger space with upgraded amenities, the main objective is to elevate the experiences of attendees, vendors, and entertainers. This encompasses improved accessibility, convenient parking (ADA included), mere steps away from the entrance, a diverse selection of hotels for out-of-town guests, an expanded Kids Zone, and a broader range of activities on a grander scale-a heightened experience for everyone.Participate in a crawfish extravaganza, featuring thousands of pounds of crawfish and a delectable taste of Louisiana with Cajun-inspired dishes like alligator, frog legs, étouffée, gumbo, jambalaya, freshly baked beignets, and more! With over 100 vendors, the Crawdad festival will include a weekend filled with a diverse array of shopping options, and enjoy live entertainment including Zydeco, Cajun, Blues, R&B, and Louisiana-based Rock & Roll, featuring special headlining performances by well-known recording artists.There will be a vibrant Second Line Parade on Saturday and Sunday as well as carnival rides and games. Included in participation of the festival will be raffles for a chance to win exciting prizes such as a cruise or vacation for two! The Car Show will be showcasing the best of Northern California's Classic Cars. Conclude each night with a spectacular firework grand finale on Saturday and Sunday. The Crawdad Festival offers an exciting lineup of family-friendly activities.Gather loved ones for a memorable outing at Cal Expo's Crawdad Festival, marking the beginning of a cherished tradition for years ahead. Be part of the excitement!The Crawdad Festival is currently accepting vendor and sponsorship opportunities, but space is limited. Register today.Vendor Registration:Sponsorship Opportunities:Event Website:Event Inquiries: ...Source The Crawdad Festival, LLC

Jami Hollis

The Crawdad Festival, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

The Crawdad Festival