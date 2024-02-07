Global Commercial Water Heater Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 16 Billion By 2034, Expanding At A 6.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A commercial water heater is a specialized heating system designed to provide hot water for various commercial applications. These water heaters are larger and more robust than their residential counterparts, as they need to meet the higher demands of businesses, institutions, and industrial settings.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the commercial water heater market is estimated to be worth US$ 8.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 16 Billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% . Economic growth and increased construction activities, particularly in commercial sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing, drive the demand for water heaters. New commercial buildings, hotels, and industrial facilities require reliable hot water solutions to drive market growth.



Global urbanization trends result in the construction of more commercial spaces, contributing to a heightened demand for water heaters. Urban areas witness increased commercial development, necessitating efficient water heating solutions for various applications. Businesses are placing greater importance on energy efficiency and sustainability. Modern commercial water heaters come with advanced technologies and features that enhance energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and align with environmentally friendly practices.

Don't Miss Out on Valuable Data! Request a Sample Report Now!

The demand for commercial water heaters in various industries, including hospitality, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and food service is expected to propel the market growth. Each industry has specific hot water requirements, driving the need for specialized water heating solutions. The growth of the food service and hospitality sectors, including restaurants, hotels, and catering services, contributes significantly to the demand for commercial water heaters. These establishments rely on hot water for various purposes, such as cooking, cleaning, and guest amenities.

The heightened awareness of hygiene and sanitization, especially in industries like healthcare and food service, has led to a greater demand for hot water. Commercial water heaters play a crucial role in providing the necessary hot water for cleaning and sanitizing purposes. The growth of the global tourism industry contributes to increased demand for commercial water heaters in hotels, resorts, and other accommodations. The hospitality sector, driven by tourism, relies heavily on efficient water heating systems.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



From 2019 to 2023, the commercial water heater market expanded at a CAGR of 8.6% .

Based on storage capacity, the below 500 L segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The commercial water heater demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.

In the United States, the commercial water heater industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 8.1% between 2024 and 2034. The commercial water heater market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.0% during 2034.

“ The , commercial water heater market is experiencing substantial growth due to the expanding footprint of the hospitality sector and a heightened focus on improving energy efficiency. ” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Secure Your Competitive Edge. Purchase the Exclusive Report Now!

Competitive Landscape:

The market players are adapting strategies to cater to the specific needs and preferences of diverse consumer bases. Market players are actively forming strategic alliances, entering into partnerships, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions to propel technology development. Manufacturers are increasingly offering customized and specialized commercial water heating solutions to meet the unique needs of different industries.

Key Players Profiled in the Report:



A.O. Smith

Rinnai Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing

Ariston Thermo S.p.A

Racold

Midea Group

Nibe Corporation

Nortiz Corporation

Hubbell

Valliant

Lowe's

Bradford White Corporation

Flexiheat UK Ltd Daikin Industries

Recent Developments:



Racold, a brand of Ariston Thermo, is a major player in the Indian market. They manufacture a wide range of water heating solutions, including commercial water heaters. Midea Group, based in China, is a leading global manufacturer of home appliances and HVAC systems. They offer a diverse range of products, including commercial water heaters.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global commercial water heater market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand opportunities in the commercial water heater industry, the industry is segmented based on storage capacity (Below 500 L , 500-1000 L, 1000-2000 L , 2000-3000 L, and More than 3000 L) By Power Rating (0 to 10 kW, 10 to 50 kW, 50 to 100 kW, 100 to 300 kW, 100 to 300 kW) By Fuel Type (Electric, Gas, Oil, Solar, Hybrid, Others) By Application (Healthcare, Restaurants, Institutes, Offices, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Get Clarity on How We Deliver Insights. Request the Report Methodology Now!

Commercial Water Heater Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Storage Capacity:



Below 500 L

500-1000 L

1000-2000 L

2000-3000 L More than 3000 L



By Power Rating:



0 to 10 kW

10 to 50 kW

50 to 100 kW

100 to 300 kW 100 to 300 kW



By Fuel Type:



Electric

Gas

Oil

Solar

Hybrid Others

By Application:



Healthcare

Restaurants

Institutes

Offices Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



About the Industrial Automation Domain at Future Market Insights:

The industrial automation domain at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide.

With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The global industrial solar water heaters market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,138.9 Million by registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The global chilled water storage system market is anticipated to surpass US$ 322.9 Million in 2033, recording a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The global chilled beam system market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 607.1 Million in 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global produced water treatment systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2029, surpassing a valuation of US$ 6.38 Billion by 2029.

The global storm water cleaning services market size is projected to reach US$ 4,752.4 Million in 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube