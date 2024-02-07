Spread The Love With Crumbl's Specialty Lineup Of Valentine's Cookies This Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Share the love with Crumbl this Valentine's Day

- Amy EldredgeLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl 's mission is simple yet heartfelt: to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. As Valentine's Day approaches, communities and cookie fans are invited to spread the love to friends and family with Crumbl this year. The Valentine's week lineup is designed to add a touch of sweetness to every celebration."We always love building out our Valentine's Day lineup, and this year we extended our Valentine's Day offerings into two weeks, allowing us to feature even more of our Crumbl Valentine's Day all-stars! We're especially excited this year to share our new Jammy Heart cookie, a buttery shortbread-inspired sandwich cookie featuring house-made raspberry jam and raspberry frosting, with a cut-out heart design. Our wish is to help create meaningful Valentine's moments with our customers' loved ones this season," said Amy Eldredge, Vice President of Menu at Crumbl.Whether it's gifting for loved ones, celebrating with gal pals, sharing treats at school or work, or indulging in corporate gifting, Crumbl offers a gourmet treat for any setting. Cookies make the perfect accompaniment to any Valentine's Day occasion, from cozy evenings with someone special to lively gatherings with friends and colleagues.For those looking for the ideal Valentine's Day gift, Crumbl offers convenient gift card options. Share the love by pairing a Crumbl Gift Card with other classic Valentine's Day gifts like chocolates and flowers, creating a memorable and indulgent experience for loved ones.With hassle-free delivery options, customers can enjoy delectable treats without ever having to leave the party or pause the rom com marathon. Near or far, Crumbl delivers straight to any doorstep, ensuring that every Valentine's Day celebration is as effortless as it is delicious.Spread the love this Valentine's Day with Crumbl-because every celebration deserves the sweetness of a cookie.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl's iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don't miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

