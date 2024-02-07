SHE-Ness Launches Personal Development Program 'Becoming An Energy Magnet'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SHE-ness , the renowned personal development organization, today announced the launch of its program, "Becoming an Energy Magnet." This innovative program empowers women to unlock their full potential, and physical energy, align with their feminine essence, and elevate intimate relationships unexpectedly."Becoming an Energy Magnet" is a transformative 10-week program that offers a new pathway for individuals seeking to overcome physical and emotional barriers that hinder their personal fulfillment and relationship desires.Roya Mattis, the founder of SHE-ness, Intuitive Healer , and Certified Coach, states,“This program is more than just a program; it's a gateway to a life filled with energy, authenticity, and relief. A uniquely holistic approach. The results of previous attendees include physical, relational, and financial upgrades.”"Becoming an Energy Magnet" includes:. Enhancing Physical Energy: Techniques and practices to boost vitality and overcome physical limitations such as fatigue and chronic ailments.. Awakening Feminine Essence: Guidance to embrace and balance feminine energy. Leading to a harmonious internal state reducing burnout and increasing the invitation to remove the weight it causes.. Elevating Intimate Relationships: Strategies to deepen connections and revitalize relationships, fostering intimacy and understanding starting with self. Sexual self-expression to explore."Becoming an Energy Magnet" is available On Demand now. For more information on this life-changing program, visit this . A waitlist for the LIVE program just opened.About SHE-ness: SHE-ness is a dynamic organization committed to connecting women with a high standard of life and helping them make sense of the missing piece within their soul and heal it, led by Roya Mattis, an Intuitive Healer and Certified Coach with a track record of transforming lives through innovative approaches. While SHE-ness is female-focused, Roya Mattis has been brought in to work with professional teams and men on a case-by-case basis.

