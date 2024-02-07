There Are Never Too Many Drones: Ihnat On Creation Of The Unmanned Systems Forces At Armed Forces Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Unmanned Systems Forces will perform an important function in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their creation will be useful not only for the military.

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, expressed this opinion on the air of the 'United News' telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Probably, there are some strategic plans on this issue - I cannot say anything about it now... But no one can do without drones today," the spokesman said, commenting on the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces under the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As an example, he cited Turkey, where, in addition to purely military functions, drones help the police detect crimes and border guards control the border and fight smuggling.

"Therefore, drones will definitely be useful to everyone," Ihnat added.

He also emphasized the need for drones. "You can never have too many drones, and any help from our partners with them would be very useful for the Defense Forces. As well as assistance with electronic warfare (EW) equipment. We need as many of them as possible," Ihnat said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces.