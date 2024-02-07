Electricity Supply Restored In Slobidskyi District Of Kharkiv After Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv has restored power to high-rise buildings in the Slobidskyi district after Russian strikes on the morning of February 7.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of Kharkivoblenergo, Ukrinform reported.

"Specialists have restored the power supply in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. Four cable lines were damaged as a result of the morning missile strike," the post reads.

Power engineers repaired the damaged area and supplied power to the buildings.

As reported, 11 nine-story buildings in Kharkiv were de-energized after a rocket attack on the morning of February 7.

Ukraine official says Russia used two North Korean missiles for attack on

At 6 a.m. on February 7, Russians struck an industrial area in the Slobidskyi district. Three people were injured and treated on the spot.

According to the police, two of the five missiles fired by the Russians from the S-300 system from the Belgorod region were made in the DPRK. These are HVASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles.