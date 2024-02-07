Situation At Russian-Seized ZNPP More Tense Than Before - Head Of RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation at the temporarily occupied ZNPP is more tense than before.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Ivan Fedorov said this at a press conference, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"As for the NPP, the situation continues to be more tense than before. On February 1, approximately 120 employees of the plant were not allowed to perform their duties at the plant. This is due to the fact that the employees refused to receive passports of the enemy country. This was the reason for not allowing them to perform their duties. This is extremely dangerous," he said.

Fedorov emphasized that the number of employees required to perform their duties is no longer sufficient at the NPP. In addition, he reminded that during the occupation, the plant was left without power eight times, which poses a danger to technological processes.

"And we understand that the fewer people control this process, the greater the danger," he added.

Today, the IAEA mission, which has the ability to visit the plant, passed through Zaporizhzhia region. However, the results of the IAEA team's visit are still unknown.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that no nuclear power plant in the world has been in a state of cold shutdown for such a long period of time as ZNPP. In addition, the lifetime of nuclear fuel loaded into ZNPP power units is coming to an end.