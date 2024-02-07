Powerful Explosion And Fire Occurred At Military Plant In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia, a massive explosion occurred at the Votkinsk military plant, which produces missile equipment, or at a training ground near it, followed by a massive fire.
This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Baza Telegram channel.
According to the publication, representatives of the plant sent information to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, alleging that the cause of a powerful explosion on the outskirts of Izhevsk was some kind of testing at the Votkinsk plant.
As reported, the Votkinsk plant has been under sanctions from the US, EU, Ukraine, Switzerland, and Japan since 2022. In particular, it produces missiles and ammunition for the Iskander and Tochka-U systems, which Russia uses in its aggressive war against Ukraine.
