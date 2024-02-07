Pakistani President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi
congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on his victory in the election.
“Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in
Azerbaijan's Presidential elections. Your leadership continues to
inspire progress and stability. Pakistan looks forward to
strengthening our enduring friendship and cooperation. Best wishes
for your continued success!” Arif Alvi said in his post shared on
X.
