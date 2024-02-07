Evolve Med Spa Celebrates Grand Opening Of Newest Location In Pikesville, Maryland

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Award-winning aesthetic brand celebrates the opening of their new center in Pikesville, MD with Grand Opening event on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

PIKESVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Evolve Med Spa is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest state-of-the-art aesthetic treatment center in Pikesville, Maryland. The much-anticipated event is set to take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their Pikesville center.

Located at 1852 Reisterstown Road, Suite 104, the new Evolve Med Spa in Pikesville, Maryland, is designed to provide residents with a premier destination for skin rejuvenation, injectable and other aesthetic and wellness treatments. The grand opening event will include a full day of festivities, kicking off at 10 a.m., welcoming guests to explore the spa's cutting-edge facilities and experience the latest in non-invasive cosmetic services.

The grand opening celebration will feature:

1. Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: Join us for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Community leaders, local business representatives, and the Evolve Med Spa team will be there to mark this significant milestone.

2. Complimentary Consultations: Guests will have the opportunity to have complimentary consultations with our expert staff to discuss their goals, learn about the array of services offered at Evolve Med Spa, and develop personalized treatment plans.

3. Special Grand Opening Discounts: To celebrate the occasion, attendees will enjoy exclusive discounts on select treatments and services when booked during the event.

4. Swag Bags and Giveaways: The first 25 guests to arrive will receive exclusive swag bags filled with beauty and wellness goodies. Additionally, there will be exciting giveaways throughout the day.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in this wonderful community of Pikesville and to introduce the community to the Evolve Med Spa experience," said Dr. Oz Fernandez, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Evolve Med Spa. "Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional experience and exceptional results for all of our clients, and we are so thankful for the support we have already received. We can't wait to showcase our new location."

Evolve Med Spa is known for its commitment to delivering personalized and results-driven treatments, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the industry. The Pikesville location represents a significant expansion for the brand, bringing best-in-class treatments such as Botox (and other wrinkle relaxer treatments), Laser Hair Removal, Dermal Filler, Non-Surgical Butt Lift, Morpheus8 RF Microneedling, Facials and more. This award-winning med spa brand is committed to celebrating diversity and individuality, and pride themselves on customizing care plans to help their clients achieve their aesthetic goals.

The grand opening event is open to the public, and all are invited to join in the festivities. Evolve Med Spa looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Pikesville community and helping individuals look and feel their best.

About Evolve Med Spa:

Evolve Med Spa is a leading provider of aesthetic and wellness services, dedicated to helping individuals achieve their beauty and wellness goals. With a commitment to innovation and client experience, Evolve Med Spa offers a comprehensive range of non-invasive treatments in a luxurious and welcoming environment. Evolve's team of skilled professionals is dedicated to providing personalized and results-driven solutions for each client.

