Orlando Credit Union Accepts Sodo District Business Of The Month Award

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Today Orlando Credit Union, in Orlando, Florida, received the SoDo District Business of the Month Award. On hand to receive this honor were Tom Dobbs, Jacqueline Ray, Jani Kabani, Orlando Credit Union President and CEO Suzanne Weinstein, SoDo Main Street Executive Director Misty Heath, Tim Cahill, Jose Ginevra, Ann Beecham, SoDo District Board member Linda, SoDo Branch Manager of Orlando Credit Union Kim Drobny, and Marisol Morales. "It is a momentous day for us here at Orlando Credit Union in receipt of this award from Executive Director, Misty Heath and the SoDo Main Street Board. We are absolutely humbled and honored at this recognition of our commitment to the SoDo District neighborhood of Orlando," stated David Duncan, Orlando Credit Union Vice President of Marketing for the organization. "SoDo represents the richness of Orlando. Tree-lined streets, beautiful historic neighborhoods, extensive access to commerce from streets such as South Orange Avenue, and a diverse population of all ethnicities, economies, and professions," added Duncan. "We love being a part of the fabric that is a patchwork of community from our Orlando Credit Union SoDo location," noted Duncan.



SoDo District Business of the Month Recipients



The SoDo Main Street Program has been helmed by Ms. Heath in the SoDo District since 2021 and SoDo District was one of Orlando's original four districts established in 2008. The Orlando Main Street program is celebrating 15 years of excellence in serving Orlando. Main Street America has been helping revitalize historic commercial districts in cities across America for more than 40 years. Main Street America represents the broad diversity that makes this country so unique. Main Street districts are established throughout the Orlando metro market, with 12 programs currently in place, including those in SoDo, Gateway District, and City District.

"It is the commitment to community that main streets foster and that is what we seek from businesses investing in communities ... and when we experience that we like to highlight it. Therefore, together, with the SoDo District Board of Directors, we recognize Orlando Credit Union as the February 2024 Business of the Month," stated Ms. Heath. "Our engagement in SoDo is due in part to Ms. Heath. Her extended welcome and embrace of our business help us entrench our presence in this neighborhood and enhances our interest when contributing in a meaningful way to SoDo. We (Orlando Credit Union) delve into SoDo, and this acknowledgment of our commitment is so incredibly meaningful," shared David.

Contact Information

Kaylee Greene

Content Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE: Orlando Credit Union

View the original press release on newswire.