Thailand, Cambodia Elevate Bilateral Ties, Seek Further Cooperation

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (NNN-TNA) – Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, announced yesterday, the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Srettha said, the deepening ties will open up a new chapter of closer cooperation in various fields, including security, trade, border development and transboundary haze pollution.

Both countries pledged to boost the volume of bilateral trade, strengthen security cooperation, to maintain peace and stability, particularly along the shared border, and enhance collaboration in exploration for hydrocarbon resources, in the overlapping claims area, Srettha said.

In addressing the haze problem affecting both countries, he said, the two sides will establish a joint working group, to share information, coordinate emergency responses and exchange best practices in agricultural burning management. Thailand also invited Cambodia to join the Clear Sky Strategy, a regional initiative to combat air pollution.

In his first official visit to Thailand, since taking office as Cambodia's prime minister, last year, Hun Manet said, the elevated partnership will signify increased strength and opportunities, to develop relations between the two countries and peoples.

Both sides will further discuss to ensure mutual benefit on long-term security and energy security, which are crucial for the sustainability of growth, in light of changing global environments, he added.