From Pepperdine To Prison: Unmasking Detroit's Dark Secrets In Special Edition Of New Book By 3D Prison Consulting LLC

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Macomb County, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - 3D Prison Consulting, LLC announces the relaunch of Paul Zyburski's New Book "From Pepperdine to Prison" the book that embarks on a gripping journey from the picturesque campus of Pepperdine to the stark confines of prison in 'From Pepperdine to Prison.' This compelling memoir by Paul Zyburski, also known as Paulie Z, pulls back the curtain on the shadowy underbelly of corruption in what is dubbed the most corrupt county in the U.S.

As FBI investigations into political corruption surge nationwide, Zyburski unveils the shocking realities of Macomb County, Michigan, labeled as generationally corrupt.

In his captivating new memoir, "From Pepperdine to Prison," the former criminal defense attorney shatters the unwritten code of silence prevailing in the deepest recesses of the criminal world, laying bare the contradictions within our judicial system.

This extraordinary account intricately unfolds his personal encounters with police brutality, political corruption, judicial misconduct, drugs, the mob, FBI scrutiny, and the harsh realities of incarceration.

"From Pepperdine to Prison" is a narrative marked by unflinching honesty and a touch of comedic satire. Zyburski's story has taken center stage on WXYZ-TV Detroit and garnered recent attention in The Macomb Daily.

About Author:-

Born and raised in the working-class neighborhoods of Detroit, Paulie Z's life took an unexpected turn when he became a victim of police brutality at the age of 19. This traumatic incident ignited a global educational odyssey, leading Paul through Michigan State University, Pepperdine Law School, and the University of London.

Post-law school, Zyburski earned the moniker 'the courtroom fixer' as a criminal defense attorney, dedicating himself to aiding the less fortunate. However, success became entangled with personal demons, eventually making Paul the focal point of an FBI corruption scandal that ended with jail time.

After completing the sentence, Paul embarked on the journey of rebuilding his life, commencing with the candid narration of personal experiences. Paul was recently the special guest on original gangster report podcast with host Scott Burnstein bestselling author in, motor city mafia and America's no. 1 Mob expert.







