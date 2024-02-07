Two Palestinians Shot Dead By Israeli Forces In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian men were martyred and seven others wounded by the Israeli occupation forces' bullets late Wednesday in Nur Shams Camp in Tulkarm City, north of the West Bank.

In a statement, Palestinian Health Ministry said the two men are identified as Ziad Dama, 39, and Islam Al-Ali, 36.

The Israeli forces broke into the camp and besieged a house, claiming that two armed men were inside it. Then, the Israeli forces opened heavily fire toward the house before being blown up.

According to Palestinian sources, medical teams could reach the site after the Israeli forces had left it. (end)

